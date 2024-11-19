Gerardo 'Tata' Martino stepping down as coach of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, AP source says

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino arrives for an MLS playoff opening round soccer match against the Atlanta United, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
17 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gerardo "Tata" Martino, who guided Inter Miami to the best regular season record in Major League Soccer history this season, is resigning as coach of the club, a person with knowledge of the decision said Tuesday.

Martino — who was hired in July 2023, right around the time that Lionel Messi debuted for the club — made the decision for personal reasons, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was not revealed publicly.

There are tentative plans for a Friday news conference with Martino and team officials. Inter Miami was eliminated in the first round of this year's MLS Cup playoffs, and won't gather for training camp to start the 2025 season until January.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino stands on the sidelines during the first half of an MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Atlanta United, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

