Gerardo 'Tata' Martino stepping down as coach of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, AP source says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gerardo "Tata" Martino, who guided Inter Miami to the best regular season record in Major League Soccer history this season, is resigning as coach of the club, a person with knowledge of the decision said Tuesday.

Martino — who was hired in July 2023, right around the time that Lionel Messi debuted for the club — made the decision for personal reasons, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was not revealed publicly.