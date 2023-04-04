Geraldine Brooks, Saeed Jones win Anisfield-Wolf prize

Besides Brooks' “Horse,” Chang's “The Family Chao" and Jones' “Alive at the End of the World,” judges also cited Matthew F. Delmont's nonfiction “Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad,”

“These remarkable books deliver groundbreaking insights on race and diversity,” jury chair Henry Louis Gates Jr. said in a statement Monday. "This year, we honor a profound and funny novel ('The Family Chao') centered in a Chinese restaurant, a brilliant story ('Horse') of 19th-century horseracing with contemporary echoes, a stunning poetry collection that captures who we are now, and a meticulous history that recasts our understanding of World War II. All are capped by the lifetime achievement of Charlayne Hunter-Gault, who remade this country with her courage and her nuanced reporting.”