Georgia's Jalen Carter gets 1-year probation, $1,000 fine

Stephens’ statement said Carter's actions did not cause the accident and that he would have faced more serious charges if the investigation had determined otherwise. The statement also said Carter remained on the scene of the accident and returned even after being told he could leave to answer additional questions.

Carter was not under the influence of alcohol or any other illegal substance, the statement added.

“Mr. Carter continues to grieve the loss of his friends and continues to pray for their families, as well as for continued healing for injured friends," the statement said.

Carter worked out at Georgia's pro day on Wednesday, but appeared to suffer from cramps and left without speaking to the media.

