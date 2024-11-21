Georgia's Brian Kemp picked to lead Republican Governors Association

Kemp currently serves as vice chair of the organization, so his move to the top was expected. He succeeds Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee as Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte moves into the vice chair position.

“Republican governors are making commonsense, conservative policies a reality, putting families and children first, and making our states the best places to run a business and raise a family,” Kemp said in a statement.

He and President-elect Donald Trump have apparently mended a rocky relationship over Kemp refusing to aid Trump in his attempts to reverse Georgia's 2020 election results based on false allegations of voter fraud. The president-elect most recently railed against Kemp a 10-minute rally segment in August.

But the tone switched from ire to praise weeks later after Kemp pledged on Fox News to help elect Trump.

“I look forward to working with my fellow Republican governors and President Trump to keep getting the job done for the American people and to add even more Republican governors to our ranks,” Kemp added in his Wednesday statement.

As Republicans across the country gear up to run for offices in 2025 and 2026, Kemp is expected to make his way through the states to help, while at the same time boosting his own national profile as his final gubernatorial term comes to a close.

Kemp could run against Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia in 2026, but some speculate that the governor may launch a presidential campaign instead. Leading the Republican Governors Association will help Kemp maintain the national contacts he needs to raise money and win support for either of those races.

The association assisted Kemp's campaign against Democrat Stacey Abrams in 2018 and in a 2022 primary against Trump-endorsed David Perdue.

Kemp used his own well-funded political organization to turn out Georgia Republicans in November, an effort that helped Trump and local Republican candidates pick up large swaths of votes across the state.

