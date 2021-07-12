Georgians protest for 2nd straight day over journalist death

The cause of his death was not immediately clear.

Georgia's Interior Ministry said Monday that Lashkarava could have died of a drug overdose, but his colleagues scoffed at the claim.

“I do not trust the Interior Ministry in anything,” said Vato Tsereteli, owner of the TV Pirveli channel. Tsereteli tried to meet with lawmakers earlier on Monday but was denied access to the parliament.

Animosity against sexual minorities is strong in the conservative Black Sea nation of Georgia. The Tbilisi Pride group said opponents of the planned march were supported by the government and by the Georgian Orthodox Church. One photo reportedly showed a journalist caught in a headlock by an Orthodox priest.

Georgia's President Salome Zurabishvili condemned the violence, but Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili alleged the march was organized by “radical opposition” forces that he claimed were led by exiled former President Mikheil Saakashvili.