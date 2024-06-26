Georgia upsets Portugal 2-0 to reach the last 16 at Euro 2024

Georgia pulled off one of the biggest upsets in European Championship history by beating Portugal 2-0 and advancing to the last 16

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By JAMES ELLINGWORTH – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
X

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Georgia pulled off one of the biggest upsets in European Championship history on Wednesday, beating Portugal 2-0 and advancing to the last 16.

The Georgians needed a win to reach the knockout stage at Euro 2024 and got their opening goal after only 93 seconds. Georges Mikautadze intercepted a poor pass and set up Khvicha Kvaratskelia to score with a low shot.

António Silva gave away the ball before the first goal and gave away a penalty for the second, tripping Luka Lochoshvili inside the penalty area. Georges Mikautadze hit the spot kick low and past Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the 57th minute.

Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo, who felt he deserved a penalty in the first half, kicked away a water bottle when he was substituted in the 66th minute.

Georgia advanced in its debut at a major tournament as one of the best third-place teams. Portugal had already qualified from Group F after winning its first two games.

Turkey beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in the other group match. The Turks also advanced while the Czechs were eliminated.

Georgia's victory also eliminated Hungary, which finished third in Group A.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
A mechanic for a Boeing subcontractor says he was fired after...
2
Border arrests fall more than 40% after Biden's halt to asylum...
3
The Latest | Bolivia president warns of attempted coup, says he is...
4
US health officials strengthen endorsement of RSV shots for oldest...
5
Haitians hold their breath as newly arrived Kenyan police force...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top