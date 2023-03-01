Georgia star DT Carter charged with racing in fatal accident

Police determined LeCroy's Expedition was traveling at about 104 mph (167 kph) shortly before the crash. The warrant says LeCroy's blood-alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash. The legal limit in Georgia is .08.

Carter was due in Indianapolis on Wednesday for the NFL scouting combine. It was not immediately known if he could face arrest in Indianapolis or if Athens police would await his return to Georgia.

Willock, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. LeCroy was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Offensive lineman Warren McClendon, who had just announced plans to enter the NFL draft, sustained minor injuries. Georgia football staffer Victoria Bowles was hospitalized with more serious injuries.

Georgia athletic department officials said on Jan. 28 that the vehicle driven by LeCroy was expected to be used only for recruiting activities, not personal use.

