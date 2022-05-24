Georgia Senate primaries will set up high-stakes showdown

As a senator, Warnock has derided Republicans’ push for tighter voting rules, calling them “Jim Crow in new clothes;" stressed his work in bringing home funding for health care, national security research and other projects; and highlighted his efforts to try to cap the cost of insulin and temporarily suspend the federal gasoline tax.

Johnson-Shealey owned a salon and founded two professional organizations for the beauty and barber industry, according to her campaign website. Her platform calls for reparations for slavery, Medicare for all and a pathway to citizenship for people in the country illegally.

On the Republican side, Walker — a political newcomer — has nearly unmatched name recognition in Georgia from his days as a college football running back. He led the University of Georgia football team to a national title during the 1980 season and won the Heisman Trophy in 1982. He counts Trump as a close friend.

But some of his Republican opponents have questioned his electability. Walker has a history of violence against women and has made multiple gaffes on the campaign trail. He also skipped the primary debates. He has been open about his long struggle with mental illness and acknowledged violent urges.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black has made the sharpest attacks on Walker, saying he can't win in November because of domestic violence allegations and other past problems. Former Trump administration official and Navy veteran Latham Saddler has questioned Walker's preparation for a potential debate with Warnock.

The other GOP primary candidates are: retired brigadier general Jon McColumn; contractor and Air Force veteran Kelvin King and former state Rep. Josh Clark.

Caption FILE - Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks to supporters during a campaign stop, May 14, 2022, in Ellijay, Ga. Walker boasts of his charity work helping members of the military who struggle with mental health. The football legend and leading Republican Senate candidate in Georgia says the outreach is done through a program he created, called Patriot Support. But court filings and company documents offer a more complicated picture. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, Pool, File) Credit: Mike Stewart Credit: Mike Stewart Caption FILE - Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks to supporters during a campaign stop, May 14, 2022, in Ellijay, Ga. Walker boasts of his charity work helping members of the military who struggle with mental health. The football legend and leading Republican Senate candidate in Georgia says the outreach is done through a program he created, called Patriot Support. But court filings and company documents offer a more complicated picture. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, Pool, File) Credit: Mike Stewart Credit: Mike Stewart

Caption Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Gary Black participates in a Republican primary debate on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Caption Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Gary Black participates in a Republican primary debate on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson