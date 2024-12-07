Georgia QB Carson Beck returns from hand injury for final snap in SEC championship OT win over Texas

A hard hit on Beck's backup, Gunner Stockton, in overtime changed the plan. Stockton had to leave the field for one play after his helmet was knocked off.

It was Beck who returned to take the last snap and hand off to Trevor Etienne for the running back's decisive 4-yard touchdown run in No. 5 Georgia's 22-19 overtime victory over No. 2 Texas on Saturday.

“I think when we got the play and everybody saw it was Carson, it was it was pretty juiced up in that huddle and that ended up being the play that won it,” Ratledge said.

Beck was hit by outside linebacker Trey Moore on the final play of the first half, forcing a fumble recovered by Anthony Hill Jr., who then lost the ball on an errant attempt to extend the play with a lateral as time expired.

Beck was left prone on the field at the end of the play and needed assistance before rising to walk off the field.

Beck was one of the last players to return following halftime. He was holding his helmet but did not warm up. He remained on the sideline as Stockton led the offense to its first touchdown on the Bulldogs' opening drive of the second half.

Stockton took the hard hit from Andrew Mukuba in overtime, knocking Stockton's helmet to the turf. An on-field call of targeting was reversed following the review. Because Stockton lost his helmet and the targeting call was reversed, Stockton had to leave the game for one play.

That forced Smart's decision between turning to another backup, Ryan Puglisi, or possibly considering Beck.

“He knows he knows the system, he knows what to do,” Smart said about Puglisi before adding he was told by an offensive assistant coach that Beck “can take a snap. It’s not an issue.”

Even though Beck could hardly raise his right arm, he was able to take the snap and execute the handoff on the decisive play.

Smart said Stockton would have returned if Etienne had not ended the game on the touchdown run.

Stockton completed 12 of 16 passes for 71 yards with one interception.

“I think Gunner did a great job standing up like he had to,” Ratledge said. “I think him coming into the game made everybody realize that this is the new juice we've got to come out of the second half with. And I think everybody did a great job with it.”

With Beck in the game, Texas outgained Georgia 260-54 but led only 6-3 at halftime. The Bulldogs netted minus-2 yards rushing and Beck completed 7 of 13 passes for 56 yards.

Stockton and Beck were not available for interviews.

A key benefit for winning the SEC championship game is earning a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. That gives Beck more time to heal from what Smart described as an upper extremity injury. Smart said tests would be needed to determine the severity of the injury.

