Georgia QB Carson Beck returns from hand injury for final snap in SEC championship OT win over Texas

Beck was one of the last players to return to the field following halftime. He was holding his helmet but did not warm up remained on the sideline as backup Gunner Stockton led the offense to its first touchdown on the Bulldogs' first drive of the second half.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart told ESPN Beck would not return to the game and said he had no details on the hand injury. Beck had the right arm wrapped in ice on the Georgia bench.

Smart's plans changed when Stockton took a hard hit from Andrew Mukuba in overtime, knocking Stockton's helmet to the turf. An on-field call of targeting was reversed following the review. Beck then returned to hand off to Trevor Etienne for a 4-yard touchdown run, ending the game.

Texas outgained No. 5 Georgia 260-54 but led only 6-3 at halftime. The Bulldogs netted minus-2 yards rushing and Beck completed 7 of 13 passes for 56 yards.

