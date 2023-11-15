Georgia jumps to No. 1 in CFP rankings past Ohio State. Michigan and Florida State remain in top 4

Georgia moved up to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday, nudging past Ohio State, with third-place Michigan and fourth-place Florida State holding their spots in the top four.

Georgia had maybe its most impressive performance of the season Saturday, beating Mississippi 52-17. It was the second straight week the Bulldogs defeated a ranked opponent, after downing Missouri the game before.

Michigan is also coming off its first victory against a ranked team. The Wolverines won 24-15 at Penn State, but couldn't pass Big Ten rival Ohio State. They will play the Buckeyes at home on Nov. 25.

The top eight teams in the rankings won last week, and the selection committee's only changes among that group were at the very top.

Washington was fifth again, followed by Oregon, Texas and Alabama.

Missouri at nine and Louisville were new to the top 10 this week.

No team with two losses has ever made the College Football Playoff, and only one team from the Group of Five has made the final top four — Cincinnati in 2021.

Using that as a measuring stick, there appear to be nine teams in playoff contention: The top eight plus Louisville.

