springfield-news-sun logo
X

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeats David Perdue in GOP primary

Former Vice President Mike Pence, second from left, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, center, pose for a photo with a supporter after a Get Out the Vote Rally, on the eve of gubernatorial and other primaries in the state, on Monday, May 23, 2022, in Kennesaw, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

caption arrowCaption
Former Vice President Mike Pence, second from left, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, center, pose for a photo with a supporter after a Get Out the Vote Rally, on the eve of gubernatorial and other primaries in the state, on Monday, May 23, 2022, in Kennesaw, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Nation & World
By JEFF AMY, Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has defeated his Donald Trump-backed challenger David Perdue after a furious push by the former president to punish Kemp for not overturning the 2020 election results

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams will face each other once again in a rematch of the 2018 race that is likely to be one of the nation’s most expensive and closely watched.

Kemp easily turned back a GOP primary challenge Tuesday from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who was backed by former President Donald Trump as retribution for Kemp not going along with Trump's effort to overturn his defeat in Georgia’s 2020 election.

Perdue embraced Trump’s election lies, opening two debates between the candidates with the claim that the 2020 balloting was “rigged and stolen.” Election officials found no evidence of fraud after multiple reviews.

Kemp survived the challenge by using the power of his incumbency to push a raft of legislation through Georgia’s Republican-controlled legislature. He signed measures that cut taxes, allowed people to carry concealed handguns without permits and helped ban transgender girls from high school sports.

The governor also tapped bountiful state coffers to give pay raises for public employees and announced two large electric vehicle factories.

Abrams narrowly lost the governorship to Kemp in 2018 but became a leading national Democratic voice as a voting rights activist.

“Four years ago, I warned about the failure that Kemp was going to be. And four years later I am going to prove he was the wrong choice for Georgia,” Abrams said earlier Tuesday.

Perdue's loss became obvious quickly. He appeared 90 minutes after polls closed to announce that he had called Kemp to concede, and quipped, “Well, I hope everybody made dinner reservations in a few minutes.”

Perdue told his supporters that he would not sulk, but instead do everything he could to help Kemp beat Abrams.

“There is nothing they can ask me to do that I won’t do," he said. “We’re going to do everything we can to make damn sure Stacey Abrams doesn’t take over this state.”

Although Perdue said the results of the primary are “counter to what I saw around the state," he seemed to reject Trump's lies that he was defrauded out of the 2020 election. When two supporters shouted “2000 Mules,” the title of a film that pushes the idea that the 2020 election was stolen. he replied, “I’m sorry, but what we’re going to do right now is make sure Stacey Abrams is not governor of this state.”

Trump conducted an in-person rally for Perdue, sent more than $3 million to two political action committees to pay for ads attacking Kemp on election issues, and kept up a steady stream of rhetorical fire against the incumbent. But Trump has not returned to Georgia since March, and Perdue's ads have been missing from Georgia television stations for much of the crucial early-voting period.

On Monday, former Vice President Mike Pence, appearing in suburban Atlanta to support Kemp, called the incumbent “one of the most successful Republican governors in America.”

Kemp's focus on Georgia issues won over Will Parbhoo, a 22-year-old dental assistant.

“I’m not really a Trumper,” Parbhoo said. “I didn’t like him to begin with. With all the election stuff, I was like, ‘Dude, move on.’"

Abrams has been running for months, seeking to burnish her image among Georgia voters with more than $7 million in advertising, despite the lack of primary opposition.

The centerpiece of her platform remains a call to expand Medicaid to all adults, but Abrams is also highlighting her support for abortion rights and opposition to a law allowing the permitless carry of concealed handguns in public. The Democratic star has shown the ability to raise millions. Meanwhile, Republicans have raised the specter of her becoming governor to try to unify a party fractured by Trump’s attempts to unseat Kemp.

___

Associated Press writer Jeff Martin in Woodstock, Georgia, contributed to this report.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

caption arrowCaption
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

caption arrowCaption
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a gubernatorial republican primary debate on May 1, 2022, in Atlanta. Kemp has declined to clarify his position on abortion in recent days. His campaign ignored direct questions asking whether he would support a complete abortion ban, although he enjoys the strong backing of state-based anti-abortion groups. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a gubernatorial republican primary debate on May 1, 2022, in Atlanta. Kemp has declined to clarify his position on abortion in recent days. His campaign ignored direct questions asking whether he would support a complete abortion ban, although he enjoys the strong backing of state-based anti-abortion groups. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a gubernatorial republican primary debate on May 1, 2022, in Atlanta. Kemp has declined to clarify his position on abortion in recent days. His campaign ignored direct questions asking whether he would support a complete abortion ban, although he enjoys the strong backing of state-based anti-abortion groups. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

caption arrowCaption
FILE -- Republican candidate for Georgia governor and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue speaks Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Rutledge, Ga. Perdue is looking to a last-minute boost on Monday, May 23, 2022 from a phone rally from former President Donald Trump a day before Republicans decide Perdue's challenge to Georgia Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

FILE -- Republican candidate for Georgia governor and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue speaks Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Rutledge, Ga. Perdue is looking to a last-minute boost on Monday, May 23, 2022 from a phone rally from former President Donald Trump a day before Republicans decide Perdue's challenge to Georgia Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

caption arrowCaption
FILE -- Republican candidate for Georgia governor and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue speaks Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Rutledge, Ga. Perdue is looking to a last-minute boost on Monday, May 23, 2022 from a phone rally from former President Donald Trump a day before Republicans decide Perdue's challenge to Georgia Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

caption arrowCaption
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams greets a supporter during Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams greets a supporter during Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

caption arrowCaption
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams greets a supporter during Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

caption arrowCaption
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a get-out-the-vote rally on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Watkinsville, Ga. Kemp is seeking to beat former U.S. Sen David Perdue and others in a Republican primary for governor on Tuesday, May 24. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

Credit: Jeff Amy

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a get-out-the-vote rally on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Watkinsville, Ga. Kemp is seeking to beat former U.S. Sen David Perdue and others in a Republican primary for governor on Tuesday, May 24. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

Credit: Jeff Amy

caption arrowCaption
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a get-out-the-vote rally on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Watkinsville, Ga. Kemp is seeking to beat former U.S. Sen David Perdue and others in a Republican primary for governor on Tuesday, May 24. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

Credit: Jeff Amy

Credit: Jeff Amy

caption arrowCaption
FILE -- Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters on May 5, 2022, in Spartanburg, S.C. Pence is scheduled to speak on behalf of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in Monday, May 23, 2022. Pence is opposing former President Donald Trump and his preferred Republican candidate for Georgia governor, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

FILE -- Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters on May 5, 2022, in Spartanburg, S.C. Pence is scheduled to speak on behalf of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in Monday, May 23, 2022. Pence is opposing former President Donald Trump and his preferred Republican candidate for Georgia governor, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

caption arrowCaption
FILE -- Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters on May 5, 2022, in Spartanburg, S.C. Pence is scheduled to speak on behalf of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in Monday, May 23, 2022. Pence is opposing former President Donald Trump and his preferred Republican candidate for Georgia governor, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Credit: Meg Kinnard

caption arrowCaption
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a fundraiser for Carolina Pregnancy Center on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Spartanburg, S.C. Pence made his second trip to the state in less than a week to headline an event for the crisis pregnancy center in early-voting South Carolina as he continues to mull a possible 2024 presidential bid. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a fundraiser for Carolina Pregnancy Center on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Spartanburg, S.C. Pence made his second trip to the state in less than a week to headline an event for the crisis pregnancy center in early-voting South Carolina as he continues to mull a possible 2024 presidential bid. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

caption arrowCaption
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a fundraiser for Carolina Pregnancy Center on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Spartanburg, S.C. Pence made his second trip to the state in less than a week to headline an event for the crisis pregnancy center in early-voting South Carolina as he continues to mull a possible 2024 presidential bid. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Credit: Meg Kinnard

Credit: Meg Kinnard

caption arrowCaption
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp makes notes before giving a speech on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Watkinsville, Ga. The Republican Kemp is seeking to beat former U.S. Sen David Perdue and others in a Republican primary for governor on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

Credit: Jeff Amy

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp makes notes before giving a speech on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Watkinsville, Ga. The Republican Kemp is seeking to beat former U.S. Sen David Perdue and others in a Republican primary for governor on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

Credit: Jeff Amy

caption arrowCaption
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp makes notes before giving a speech on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Watkinsville, Ga. The Republican Kemp is seeking to beat former U.S. Sen David Perdue and others in a Republican primary for governor on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

Credit: Jeff Amy

Credit: Jeff Amy

caption arrowCaption
Republican candidate for Georgia governor and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue speaks in Dunwoody, Ga. on Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Sudhin S. Thanawala)

Credit: Sudhin S. Thanawala

Republican candidate for Georgia governor and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue speaks in Dunwoody, Ga. on Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Sudhin S. Thanawala)

Credit: Sudhin S. Thanawala

caption arrowCaption
Republican candidate for Georgia governor and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue speaks in Dunwoody, Ga. on Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Sudhin S. Thanawala)

Credit: Sudhin S. Thanawala

Credit: Sudhin S. Thanawala

caption arrowCaption
Republican candidate for Georgia governor and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue speaks in Dunwoody, Ga. on Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Sudhin S. Thanawala)

Credit: Sudhin S. Thanawala

Republican candidate for Georgia governor and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue speaks in Dunwoody, Ga. on Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Sudhin S. Thanawala)

Credit: Sudhin S. Thanawala

caption arrowCaption
Republican candidate for Georgia governor and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue speaks in Dunwoody, Ga. on Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Sudhin S. Thanawala)

Credit: Sudhin S. Thanawala

Credit: Sudhin S. Thanawala

caption arrowCaption
FILE -- Former President Donald Trump dances as he leaves the stage during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce, Ga., March 26, 2022. Trump is scheduled to speak by telephone on Monday, May 23, 2022, to support former U.S. Sen. David Perdue's challenge to Georgia Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Hyosub Shin

FILE -- Former President Donald Trump dances as he leaves the stage during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce, Ga., March 26, 2022. Trump is scheduled to speak by telephone on Monday, May 23, 2022, to support former U.S. Sen. David Perdue's challenge to Georgia Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Hyosub Shin

caption arrowCaption
FILE -- Former President Donald Trump dances as he leaves the stage during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce, Ga., March 26, 2022. Trump is scheduled to speak by telephone on Monday, May 23, 2022, to support former U.S. Sen. David Perdue's challenge to Georgia Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Credit: Hyosub Shin

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media after qualifying for the 2022 election on March 8, 2022, in Atlanta. Abrams will face the winner of the state's May 24, 2022, GOP primary, which pits incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp against the Donald Trump-backed former Sen. David Perdue. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

FILE - Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media after qualifying for the 2022 election on March 8, 2022, in Atlanta. Abrams will face the winner of the state's May 24, 2022, GOP primary, which pits incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp against the Donald Trump-backed former Sen. David Perdue. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media after qualifying for the 2022 election on March 8, 2022, in Atlanta. Abrams will face the winner of the state's May 24, 2022, GOP primary, which pits incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp against the Donald Trump-backed former Sen. David Perdue. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

caption arrowCaption
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

caption arrowCaption
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

caption arrowCaption
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

caption arrowCaption
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

caption arrowCaption
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

caption arrowCaption
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

In Other News
1
Sports world reacts to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas
2
Seoul: N Korea fires suspected ICBM and 2 other missiles
3
Midterm Updates | Georgia's Perdue congratulates Kemp on win
4
Gunman kills at least 18 children at Texas elementary school
5
Cannes Film Festival, born out of war, grapples with Ukraine
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top