Georgia DA mulls seeking Trump's testimony as probe heats up

The person who confirmed the issuance of the target letters, which were first reported by Yahoo, would not identify any of the recipients.

The special grand jury has been investigating whether Trump and others illegally tried to meddle in the 2020 election in Georgia as the Republican desperately tried to cling to power after his loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump continues to insist that the election was stolen, despite the fact that numerous federal and local officials, a long list of courts, top former campaign staff members and even his own attorney general have all said there is no evidence of the fraud he alleges.

Willis has confirmed that the investigation's scope includes a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Brumback reported from Atlanta.

FILE - Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in Atlanta, on Jan. 4, 2022. A British filmmaker who shot interviews with Donald Trump and his inner circle in the final months of the former president's administration has been subpoenaed to testify in a Georgia investigation, by Willis, into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)