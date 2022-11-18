Georgia asks court to immediately reinstate abortion ban

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney's decision earlier this week was “remarkable” and relied on a “wholly unsupported theory that has no basis in law, precedent, or common sense,” the state attorney general's office said in court documents filed with the Georgia Supreme Court.

It asked the high court for an order immediately putting McBurney's decision on hold while the justices take more time to consider an appeal. Such an order would restore the state's ban on abortion, which started roughly six weeks into pregnancy.