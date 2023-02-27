George's heave just late, Jokic and Nuggets top Clips in OT

One night after scoring a season-low 94 points in an 18-point loss at Memphis, the Nuggets shot 51% overall — including 63.2% on 2-pointers.

Denver is 4-0 this season against the Clippers, with each victory coming by at least 10 points.

Denver led by 18 in the first quarter and had a nine-point advantage entering the fourth, but George's three-point play gave the Clippers their first lead, 109-107, with 4:17 remaining.

With his team trailing 118-117, Porter drained a 3-pointer with 26.6 seconds left, but George sank two free throws on the ensuing possession and the game went to overtime tied at 120.

HOMECOMING FOR HYLAND

Bones Hyland, a Nuggets first-round draft pick in 2021, played in Denver for the first time since being traded to the Clippers on Feb. 9. He was booed for much of the night and finished with 10 points in 15 minutes.

“Just with how things were playing out, I probably knew a little bit,” Hyland said when asked if he was surprised to be traded. “I’ve got so much love for Denver. I thank them for taking a chance on a kid like me.”

Hyland averaged 10.9 points in 111 career games with Denver, the fewest played by a Nuggets first-round selection between 2006-21.

“Just because you got to play a lot last year because guys were injured doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s going to be a role for you to play a lot this year,” Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth said. “I think that was always going to be a point of friction for him and for the club.”

UP NEXT

Clippers: Will host Minnesota on Tuesday.

Nuggets: Play at Houston on Tuesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP