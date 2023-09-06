George Washington University sheltering in place after homicide suspect escapes from hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) — George Washington University issued a shelter-in-place order Wednesday afternoon after a homicide suspect escaped from police custody at the university hospital.
The Metropolitan Police Department announced on the X social media platform that Christopher Haynes had "escaped custody" at the hospital just after 3:30.
In a news release, police said Haynes, 30, had been arrested earlier Wednesday and charged with a "homicide offense.” Further details were not immediately available.
The police notice did not say if Haynes was armed, but it advised people not to engage if they saw him and to call 911.
The university sent out text messages warning anyone on campus to shelter in place “due to the dangerous individual around campus.”
In Other News
1
The films coming to theaters and streaming soon, from 'Dumb Money' to...
2
49ers sign Nick Bosa to a record-setting contract extension to end his...
3
McConnell tries to reassure colleagues about his health, vows to serve...
4
Daniil Medvedev beats the heat and Rublev to reach US Open semis
5
This summer was a global record breaker for the highest heat ever...