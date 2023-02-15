George M. Johnson and Leah Johnson have 7-figure book deal

FSG Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group, announced Wednesday that George M. Johnson and Leah Johnson (no relation) will write two romantic comedies, starting in 2025 with “There's Always Next Year.” The story is set around New Year's Day and tells of two cousins looking to get their lives, romantic and otherwise, back in order.

“There is an African proverb that states ‘If you want to go fast go alone, if you want to go far go together.’ That is what the collaboration experience has been with Leah Johnson. As Black queer people, we are much more powerful when we combine our writing, creativity, and world build as authors together,” George M. Johnson said in a statement.