George Lopez writing 'fantastical' middle-grade book series

Lopez has a four-book deal with Viking Children's Books for “Chupacarter,” a series of “fantastical middle grade books” that combine humor, “Latinx mythology" and memories of Lopez's childhood. Lopez is working with co-author Ryan Calejo and illustrator Santy Gutiérrez.

“With this series, I want to empower children to think, ‘I might feel down, but no way am I gonna stay down!’” Lopez said in a statement Wednesday. "I believe it is vital for our underrepresented and underserved youths to hear that it doesn’t matter where you come from, or how those around you see you. It only matters how YOU see YOURSELF.”