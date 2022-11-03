George Booth, cartoonist of domestic farce, dies at 96

Booth's work was compiled into several books, among them “Think Good Thoughts About a Pussycat” and “About Dogs.” He also completed children's stories, drew greeting cards and advertisements and designed a poster for the film “Ed and His Dead Mother.” A documentary about Booth, “Drawing Life,” was released early in 2022.

His honors included a lifetime achievement award from the National Cartoonists Society.

Booth, a native of Cainsville, Missouri, drew his first cartoon at age 3 and later was influenced by the slapstick comedy of the Marx Brothers and Laurel and Hardy among others. He was drafted into the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and eventually became a cartoonist for the Marine magazine Leatherneck. Before starting at The New Yorker, he sold his work to Collier's and Look and for eight years served as art director for Bill Communications Inc.

Booth died less than a week after the death of his wife, Dione, whom he married in 1958. They are survived by their daughter, Sarah Booth.