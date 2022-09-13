Geno Smith hears chants, relishes Seahawks opening victory

But it was Smith that was in the celebratory locker room afterward, the one that Wilson called home for a decade.

“He’s had it in his whole time. He just hasn’t had the perfect opportunity for him to go out there and showcase what he really is able to do when he’s in full control of a football team or of an offense,” Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf said.

Smith was spectacular in the first half and perhaps more of what was expected in the second half as Seattle was shut out. He finished 23 of 28 for 195 yards, but was 17 of 18 for 164 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

Smith threw a 38-yard touchdown to Will Dissly on Seattle’s first possession of the season. He added a 25-yard strike to Colby Parkinson in the second quarter that gave Seattle a 17-7 lead at the time. He jogged off the field at halftime to chants of “Geno, Geno.”

That big half proved to be enough, but barely.

“He was so poised and so calm in this game. It was just fun playing with him,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “And we’re talking as the game is going on, he’s having fun and laughing and enjoying it. The moment came to him and he was ready for it.”

Smith’s second season in the NFL, in 2014, was the last time he started on the opening weekend of the season. It was the first time since 1971 there had been that large of a time gap for a quarterback between opening week starts.

Smith appeared to relish his opportunity. He played fearless and the Seattle crowd — already amped by Wilson’s return — roared its approval. When Smith lowered his shoulder on a 14-yard scramble late in the third quarter rather than sliding, the Seahawks fans followed with more chants of his name.

For all Smith did right, Seattle’s offense was inefficient in the second half. The Seahawks had just 34 total yards and five first downs after halftime. Seattle had less than 10 minutes time of possession in the third and fourth quarters.

It made for a nervy final few moments for Smith as he watched Denver try to rally. It created flashbacks to the past three seasons serving as Wilson’s backup and watching him lead the Seahawks in games and practices down the field in those late-game situations.

“For so long, I watched Russ go down and win those games,” Smith said. “It was a surreal moment seeing him on the other side, up against our defense, going for one of his vintage comeback wins, and we stood up tonight and I was happy about that.”

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, left, talks with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, right, after an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 17-16. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith talks to reporters during a press conference after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 17-16. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)