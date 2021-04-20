General says Afghan withdrawal will make terror fight harder

McKenzie told lawmakers that the U.S. would have several options if it needs to hit a target, including a long-range strike or the use of manned aircraft or a raid by ground forces, which would be “inherently dangerous.” Lawmakers pressed him for details and he said he would provide more specifics in a classified session.

Over the past year, as then-President Donald Trump pushed for a complete troop withdrawal, defense and military officials successfully argued that any pullout should be based on security conditions on the ground.

Asked about the previous administration's orders to withdraw troops, McKenzie quickly noted that Trump's command was “conditions based."

Biden's withdrawal date coincides with the 20th anniversary of the al-Qaida terror attack on the U.S. that had triggered the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan. NATO announced it would follow the same timetable for withdrawing more than 7,000 allied forces.

The president’s decision defies a May 1 withdrawal deadline that was agreed to by the Trump administration as part of a peace agreement with the Taliban. Instead, Biden said the U.S. withdrawal would begin on May 1.

McKenzie told lawmakers that terror groups in Afghanistan, including al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, continue to aspire to attack the U.S.

“I think that’s a reasonable concern and I share that concern frankly,” he said.

The Taliban have threatened to take action if the U.S. does not comply with the May 1 deadline.

McKenzie said the U.S. plans to aggressively protect the security of U.S. troops in Afghanistan as the withdrawal of personnel and equipment goes on. And he said the U.S. is prepared to take any action necessary.

U.S. Black Hawk military helicopters fly over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul