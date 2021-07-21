Gen. Milley says Taliban appear to have 'strategic momentum'

“We expect for them to meet that commitment. If they want legitimacy going forward, I think that's something they'll have to consider. That's one way to earn it, so we'll see what happens.” He reiterated his view that there is a “medium risk” of al-Qaida regaining within about two years of the U.S. departure the capability to launch attacks against the West.

“But, again, there are a number of things that could happen to speed that up a bit or slow it down,” he added.

Milley said the Taliban now control about half of the 419 district centers in Afghanistan, and while they have yet to capture any of the country's 34 provincial capitals, they are pressuring about half of them. As the Taliban seize more territory, the Afghan security forces are consolidating their positions to protect key population centers, including Kabul, he said.

“A significant amount of territory has been seized over the course of six, eight, 10 months by the Taliban, so momentum appears to be — strategic momentum appears to be — sort of with the Taliban,” Milley said.

Milley said that while the Taliban are attempting to create the impression that their victory over the U.S.-backed Kabul government is inevitable, he believes the Afghan military and police have the training and equipment to prevail. He said he would not rule out a negotiated political settlement with the Taliban, nor would he exclude “a complete Taliban takeover.”

“I don't think the end game is yet written,” he said.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, right, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin take part in a press briefing at the Pentagon, Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) Credit: Kevin Wolf Credit: Kevin Wolf

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, looks towards Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley during a press briefing at the Pentagon, Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) Credit: Kevin Wolf Credit: Kevin Wolf