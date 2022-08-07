Gaza death toll rises amid cease-fire talks

While Israel did not address the ceasefire talks, Islamic Jihad spokesman Tareq Selmi played down expectations for a deal, citing the rising Palestinian death toll.

“There is no talk of a cease-fire until now, there is no talk of mediators, the talk is on the aggressive conduct of the Zionist enemy,” he said. “The battle is going on.”

Israel launched its operation with a strike Friday on a leader of the Islamic Jihad, and followed up on Saturday with another targeted strike on a second prominent leader.

The second Islamic Jihad commander, Khaled Mansour, was killed in an airstrike on an apartment building in the Rafah refugee camp in southern Gaza late Saturday, which also killed two other militants and five civilians.

Mansour, the Islamic Jihad commander for southern Gaza, was in the apartment of a member of the group when the missile struck, flattening the three-story building and badly damaging nearby houses.

“Suddenly, without warning, the house next to us was bombed and everything became black and dusty with smoke in the blink of an eye,” said Wissam Jouda, who lives next to the targeted building.

Ahmed al-Qaissi, another neighbor, said his wife and son were among the wounded, suffering shrapnel injuries. To make way for rescue workers, al-Qaissi agreed to have part of his house demolished.

As a funeral for Mansour began in the Gaza Strip on Sunday afternoon, the Israeli military said it was striking suspected “Islamic Jihad rocket launch posts.” Smoke could be seen from the strikes as thumps from their explosions rattled Gaza. Israeli airstrikes and rocket fire followed for hours as sirens wailed in central Israel. As the sunset call to prayer sounded Sunday night in Gaza, sirens wailed as far north as Tel Aviv.

Israel says some of the deaths during this round were caused by errant rocket fire, including one incident in the Jebaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza in which six Palestinians were killed Saturday. On Sunday, a projectile hit a home in the same area of Jebaliya, killing two men. Palestinians held Israel responsible, while Israel said it was investigating whether the area was hit by an errant rocket.

Israel's Defense Ministry said mortars fired from Gaza struck the Erez border crossing into Israel, used by thousands of Gazans a day. The mortars damaged the roof and shrapnel hit the hall's entrance, the ministry said. The crossing has been closed amid the fighting.

The Rafah strike was the deadliest so far in the current round of fighting, which was initiated by Israel on Friday with the targeted killing of Islamic Jihad's commander for northern Gaza.

Israel has said it took action against the militant group because of concrete threats of an imminent attack, but has not provided details. Caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who is an experienced diplomat but untested in overseeing a war, unleashed the offensive less than three months before a general election in which he is campaigning to keep the job.

In a statement Sunday, Lapid said the military would continue to strike targets in Gaza “in a pinpoint and responsible way in order to reduce to a minimum the harm to noncombatants.” Lapid said the strike that killed Mansour was “an extraordinary achievement.”

“The operation will continue as long as necessary,” Lapid said.

Israel estimates its airstrikes have killed about 15 militants.

Islamic Jihad has fewer fighters and supporters than Hamas, and little is known about its weapons arsenal. Both groups call for Israel's destruction, but have different priorities, with Hamas constrained by the demands of governing.

The Israeli army said militants in Gaza fired about 580 rockets toward Israel. The army said its air defenses had intercepted many of them, with two of those shot down being fired toward Jerusalem. Islamic Jihad has fewer fighters and supporters than Hamas.

Air raid sirens sounded in the Jerusalem area for the first time Sunday since last year’s Israel-Hamas war.

Jerusalem is typically a flashpoint during periods of cross-border fighting between Israel and Gaza. On Sunday, hundreds of Jews, including firebrand ultra-nationalist lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir, visited a sensitive holy site in Jerusalem, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary. The visit, under heavy police protection, ended without incident, police said.

Such demonstrative visits by Israeli hard-liners seeking to underscore Israeli claims of sovereignty over contested Jerusalem have sparked violence in the past. The holy site sits on the fault line of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and is central to rival narratives of Palestinians and Israeli Jews.

In Palestinian cities and towns in the West Bank, Israeli security forces said they detained 19 people on suspicion of belonging to the Islamic Jihad during overnight raids.

The fighting began with Israel’s killing of a senior Islamic Jihad commander in a wave of strikes Friday that Israel said were meant to prevent an imminent attack.

By Sunday, Hamas still appeared to stay out of the battle. The group has a strong incentive to avoid another war. Last year's Israel-Hamas war, one of four major conflicts and several smaller battles over the last 15 years, exacted a staggering toll on the impoverished territory’s 2.3 million Palestinian residents.

Since the last war, Israel and Hamas have reached tacit understandings based on trading calm for work permits and a slight easing of the border blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt when Hamas overran the territory 15 years ago. Israel has issued 12,000 work permits to Gaza laborers, and has held out the prospect of granting another 2,000 permits.

The lone power plant in Gaza ground to a halt at noon Saturday due to lack of fuel. Israel has kept its crossing points into Gaza closed since Tuesday. With the new disruption, Gazans can use only four hours of electricity a day, increasing their reliance on private generators and deepening the territory’s chronic power crisis amid peak summer heat.

___

Goldenberg reported from Tel Aviv, Israel.

Combined Shape Caption Rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, over Gaza City, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Israel said Sunday it killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander in a crowded Gaza refugee camp, the second such targeted attack since launching its high-stakes military offensive against the militant group just before the weekend. The Iran-backed militant group has fired hundreds of rockets at Israel in response, raising the risk of the cross-border fighting turning into a full-fledged war. (AP Photo/Adel Hana) Credit: Adel Hana Credit: Adel Hana Combined Shape Caption Rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, over Gaza City, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Israel said Sunday it killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander in a crowded Gaza refugee camp, the second such targeted attack since launching its high-stakes military offensive against the militant group just before the weekend. The Iran-backed militant group has fired hundreds of rockets at Israel in response, raising the risk of the cross-border fighting turning into a full-fledged war. (AP Photo/Adel Hana) Credit: Adel Hana Credit: Adel Hana

Combined Shape Caption Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes on a residential building in Gaza, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Adel Hana) Credit: Adel Hana Credit: Adel Hana Combined Shape Caption Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes on a residential building in Gaza, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Adel Hana) Credit: Adel Hana Credit: Adel Hana

Combined Shape Caption Relatives of Muhammad Hassouna, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike mourn before his funeral outside a hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. An Israeli airstrike in Rafah killed a senior commander in the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, authorities said Sunday, its second leader to be slain amid an escalating cross-border conflict. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) Credit: Fatima Shbair Credit: Fatima Shbair Combined Shape Caption Relatives of Muhammad Hassouna, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike mourn before his funeral outside a hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. An Israeli airstrike in Rafah killed a senior commander in the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, authorities said Sunday, its second leader to be slain amid an escalating cross-border conflict. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) Credit: Fatima Shbair Credit: Fatima Shbair

Combined Shape Caption Israelis rest in a bomb shelter following rocket attacks fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Israel has killed two senior Islamic Jihad militants in three days of air strikes in the Gaza Strip, and Palestinian militants have launched nearly 600 rockets at Israel. Palestinian officials say at least 31 people in Gaza have died. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) Credit: Tsafrir Abayov Credit: Tsafrir Abayov Combined Shape Caption Israelis rest in a bomb shelter following rocket attacks fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Israel has killed two senior Islamic Jihad militants in three days of air strikes in the Gaza Strip, and Palestinian militants have launched nearly 600 rockets at Israel. Palestinian officials say at least 31 people in Gaza have died. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) Credit: Tsafrir Abayov Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Combined Shape Caption Mourners pray next to the bodies of Khaled Mansour a senior commander in the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad and other Palestinians who were killed in Israeli airstrikes, during their funeral in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Israel has killed two senior Islamic Jihad militants in three days of air strikes in the Gaza Strip, and Palestinian militants have launched nearly 600 rockets at Israel. Palestinian officials say at least 31 people in Gaza have died. (AP Photo/Yousef Masoud) Credit: Yousef Masoud Credit: Yousef Masoud Combined Shape Caption Mourners pray next to the bodies of Khaled Mansour a senior commander in the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad and other Palestinians who were killed in Israeli airstrikes, during their funeral in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Israel has killed two senior Islamic Jihad militants in three days of air strikes in the Gaza Strip, and Palestinian militants have launched nearly 600 rockets at Israel. Palestinian officials say at least 31 people in Gaza have died. (AP Photo/Yousef Masoud) Credit: Yousef Masoud Credit: Yousef Masoud

Combined Shape Caption Mourners pray over the bodies of six children killed in an explosion in Jebaliya refugee camp, at the hospital morgue in Jebaliya, northern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. On Saturday, a projectile hit in Jebaliya, killing the six children. Palestinians held Israel responsible, while Israel said it was investigating whether the area was hit by an errant rocket. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) Credit: Abdel Kareem Hana Credit: Abdel Kareem Hana Combined Shape Caption Mourners pray over the bodies of six children killed in an explosion in Jebaliya refugee camp, at the hospital morgue in Jebaliya, northern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. On Saturday, a projectile hit in Jebaliya, killing the six children. Palestinians held Israel responsible, while Israel said it was investigating whether the area was hit by an errant rocket. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) Credit: Abdel Kareem Hana Credit: Abdel Kareem Hana

Combined Shape Caption Members of Palestinian Civil Defense evacuate a wounded man following an explosion in Jebaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. On Sunday, a projectile hit a home in Jebaliya, killing two men. Palestinians held Israel responsible, while Israel said it was investigating whether the area was hit by an errant rocket. (AP Photo/Ahmad Hasaballah) Credit: Ahmad Hasaballah Credit: Ahmad Hasaballah Combined Shape Caption Members of Palestinian Civil Defense evacuate a wounded man following an explosion in Jebaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. On Sunday, a projectile hit a home in Jebaliya, killing two men. Palestinians held Israel responsible, while Israel said it was investigating whether the area was hit by an errant rocket. (AP Photo/Ahmad Hasaballah) Credit: Ahmad Hasaballah Credit: Ahmad Hasaballah

Combined Shape Caption An Israeli soldier takes cover as an Iron Dome air defence system launches to intercept a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Israel has killed two senior Islamic Jihad militants in three days of air strikes in the Gaza Strip, and Palestinian militants have launched nearly 600 rockets at Israel. Palestinian officials say at least 31 people in Gaza have died. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit Combined Shape Caption An Israeli soldier takes cover as an Iron Dome air defence system launches to intercept a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Israel has killed two senior Islamic Jihad militants in three days of air strikes in the Gaza Strip, and Palestinian militants have launched nearly 600 rockets at Israel. Palestinian officials say at least 31 people in Gaza have died. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

Combined Shape Caption Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City's Shijaiyah neighborhood, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa) Credit: Hatem Moussa Credit: Hatem Moussa Combined Shape Caption Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City's Shijaiyah neighborhood, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa) Credit: Hatem Moussa Credit: Hatem Moussa