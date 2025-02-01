Gaza ceasefire sees its smoothest exchange yet of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners

The ceasefire in Gaza has seen its smoothest exchange yet of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners along with the reopening of the crucial Rafah crossing
By MOHAMMAD JAHJOUH and IMAD ISSEID – Associated Press
Updated Feb 1, 2025
KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — The ceasefire in Gaza saw its smoothest exchange yet of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners on Saturday, and the crucial Rafah border crossing reopened two days before discussions on the truce's far more difficult second phase begin.

And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, giving him a chance to showcase his ties to Israel’s closest ally and press his case for what should come next after 15 months of war.

The ceasefire's second phase calls for the release of remaining hostages and an indefinite extension of the truce in the deadliest and most destructive war ever between Israel and Hamas. The fighting could resume in early March if an agreement isn't reached.

Netanyahu’s office said he spoke Saturday evening with Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. They agreed that negotiations on the second phase will begin at their meeting Monday, and Witkoff later in the week will speak with the other mediators, Qatar and Egypt.

Hamas on Saturday freed three male hostages, and Israel released 183 Palestinian prisoners in the fourth such exchange. Another exchange is planned for next Saturday.

Militants handed Argentinian-Israeli Yarden Bibas and French-Israeli Ofer Kalderon to Red Cross officials in the southern city of Khan Younis, while American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel, looking pale and thin, was handed over in Gaza City.

All three were taken during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel that sparked the war. Eighteen hostages have now been released since the ceasefire began on Jan. 19.

The latest releases were quick and orderly, in contrast to chaotic scenes on Thursday when armed militants appeared to struggle to hold back a crowd. On Saturday, the militants stood in rows as the hostages walked onto a stage and waved.

Hamas has sought to show it remains in control in Gaza even though a number of its military leaders have been killed.

A bus later departed Ofer Military Prison with over two dozen Palestinian prisoners bound for the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Jubilant crowds cheered and hoisted the prisoners on their shoulders. Many appeared frail and thin.

The Israeli Prison Authority said all 183 prisoners set for release had been freed. In another sign of progress in the ceasefire, they included 111 who were arrested after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack but who weren't involved in it. They had been held without trial and were released to Gaza. Seven serving life sentences were transferred to Egypt.

Joy and relief, but fears for those still held

Siegel, 65, originally from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was taken hostage from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, along with his wife, Aviva, who was released during a brief 2023 ceasefire.

There were sighs of relief and cheers as kibbutz members watched Siegel’s release.

“You can see that he’s lost a lot of weight, but still he’s walking and talking and you can feel that it’s still him. And one of the first things he told us is that he’s still vegan,” said Siegel’s niece, Tal Wax.

The release of Bibas, 35, brought renewed attention to the fate of his wife, Shiri, and their two sons, Ariel and Kfir, who were 4 years old and 9 months old when they were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Kfir was the youngest of the roughly 250 people who were taken captive on Oct. 7, and his plight came to represent the helplessness and anger in Israel.

Israel expressed “grave concern” for Bibas’ wife and children and pleaded with negotiators to provide information. Hamas has said they were killed in an Israeli airstrike, but Israel has not confirmed it.

After his release, Bibas closed his eyes as his father, Eli, and sister Ofri hugged him and cried. “Sweetheart,” his father said.

“A quarter of our heart has returned to us,” the Bibas family said in a statement.

Kalderon, 54, was also captured from Kibbutz Nir Oz. His two children, Erez and Sahar, were taken alongside him and released during the earlier ceasefire.

“I am here. I am here. I didn’t give up,” Kalderon said as they embraced.

There were similar scenes among the released Palestinians.

“Certainly, it’s an indescribable feeling, and undoubtedly a mixed feeling of both sadness and joy, as we have left our brothers in captivity,” said Mohammad Kaskus, who had been sentenced to 25 years over attacks against Israelis.

Yaser Abu Hamad, arrested for involvement in the Islamic Jihad militant group in 2006, found that 20 family members including his mother and sisters had been killed by Israeli airstrikes during the war. He visited their graves.

Palestinians who had been sentenced over their connection to deadly attacks against Israelis described harsh conditions, beatings and other abuse in prison. The Israeli Prison Authority didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ceasefire brings respite to battered Gaza

The ceasefire has held for two weeks, allowing for hundreds of trucks of aid to flow into the tiny coastal territory and for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to return to shattered homes in northern Gaza.

And on Saturday, 50 sick and wounded Palestinian children were leaving Gaza for treatment through the Rafah border crossing to Egypt as the enclave's sole exit opened for the first time since Israel captured it nine months ago.

During the ceasefire's six-week first phase, 33 Israeli hostages are to be freed in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Israel says it has received information from Hamas that eight of those hostages are dead. About 80 hostages remain in Gaza.

“We will not allow you to blow up this deal. We will not allow you to force us back into war or to sentence the hostages left behind to death,” Naama Weinberg, cousin of deceased hostage Itay Svirsky, told a weekly gathering in Tel Aviv, addressing the warring sides.

Israel says it is committed to destroying Hamas. The militant group says it won’t release the remaining hostages without an end to the war and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

About 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the attack that sparked the war. More than 47,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory air and ground offensive, over half women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which doesn't say how many of the dead were militants.

The Israeli military says it killed over 17,000 fighters, without providing evidence. It blames civilian deaths on Hamas because its fighters operate in residential neighborhoods.

Isseid reported from Beitunia, West Bank. Associated Press journalists Moshe Edri at Reim military base, Israel; Paz Bar in Kfar Saba, Israel; and Isabel Debre in Ramallah, the West Bank, contributed to this report.

Follow AP's war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Israeli Ofer Kalderon who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, walks next to Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross by Hamas fighters in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. Photo/Abdel Kareem)

Credit: AP

Freed Palestinian prisoners wave from a bus as they arrive in the Gaza Strip after being released from an Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

Israeli Yarden Bibas, 34, who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, is escorted by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. Photo/Abdel Kareem)

Credit: AP

Palestinian prisoners are greeted as they exit a Red Cross bus after being released from Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: AP

Family of Israeli hostage Ofer Kalderon react as they watch the broadcast of him being released from Hamas captivity, in Kfra Saba, southern Israel, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025, as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Credit: AP

Palestinian prisoners as greeted as they exit a Red Cross bus after being released from Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Credit: AP

Israelis watch a broadcast of the release of Israelis Ofer Kalderon, 53, and Yarden Bibas, 34, and American-Israeli Keith Siegel, 65 set to be released as part of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty3

Credit: AP

Israeli Ofer Kalderon, who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, is seen inside an Israeli helicopter as they land at Sheba medical Center in Ramat Gan, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Credit: AP

Cycling friends of Ofer Kalderon celebrate his release as part of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, at Sheba medical Center in Ramat Gan, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Credit: AP

Israelis react as they watch a broadcast of the release of American-Israeli Keith Siegel, as he is released as part of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Credit: AP

Israelis watch a broadcast of the release of Israelis Ofer Kalderon, 53, and Yarden Bibas, 34, and American-Israeli Keith Siegel, 65 as they are released as part of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Credit: AP

Palestinian prisoners as greeted as they exit a Red Cross bus after being released from Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: AP

A Palestinian prisoner wearing a Palestinian flag headband is greeted as he exits a Red Cross bus after being released from Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: AP

Palestinian prisoners are greeted as they exit a Red Cross bus after being released from Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: AP

A freed Palestinian prisoner hugs a relative as he arrives in the Gaza Strip after being released from an Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

A fragile Palestinian prisoner is helped to exit a Red Cross bus after being released from Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Credit: AP

Israeli Ofer Kalderon who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, waves before being handed over to the Red Cross by Hamas fighters in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. Photo/Abdel Kareem)

Credit: AP

Hamas militants deploy and take up positions ahead of Israeli Ofer Kalderon's release, who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, as he is being handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. Photo/Abdel Kareem)

Credit: AP

Israelis watch a broadcast of the release of Israelis Ofer Kalderon, 53, and Yarden Bibas, 34, and American-Israeli Keith Siegel, 65 set to be released as part of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Credit: AP

Israeli Yarden Bibas, 34, who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, poses for pictures before being escorted by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. Photo/Abdel Kareem)

Credit: AP

Palestinian prisoners as greeted as they exit a Red Cross bus after being released from Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Credit: AP

Crowd greets Palestinian prisoners as the exit a Red Cross bus after being released from Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Credit: AP

Palestinian prisoner Hussam Shaheen is greeted as he is taken in an ambulance for a medical check after being released from an Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Credit: AP

Freed Palestinian prisoners wave from a bus as they arrive in the Gaza Strip after being released from an Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

Freed Palestinian prisoners are greeted by a crowd as they arrive in the Gaza Strip after being released from an Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

Freed Palestinian prisoners are greeted by a crowd as they arrive in the Gaza Strip after being released from an Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

Egyptian ambulances cross the Rafah border crossing in Egypt, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Credit: AP

Palestinian prisoners cross at Rafah border crossing, Egypt, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Credit: AP

Freed Palestinian prisoners react as they arrive in the Gaza Strip after being released from an Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

