Gauff taking a lot of positives from her performance in Madrid despite loss to Sabalenka in final

"Overall there's a lot of positives to take," Gauff said. “Obviously disappointed with maybe how I played (in the final). I feel like I could have showed up better. But I went from an 0-6 set in the first round and made it to the final, so happy with that. Obviously hoping for more next time."

Gauff lost in straight sets — 6-3, 7-6 (3) — to the top-ranked Sabalenka on Saturday. She had started her campaign by rallying to a 0-6, 6-2, 7-5 victory over Dayana Yastremska, then picked up straight-set wins over Ann Li, Belinda Bencic, Mirra Andreeva and second-ranked Iga Swiatek in the semifinals. Gauff overpowered Swiatek in a commanding 6-1, 6-1 victory.

"Speaking on the week as a whole, on the ground I think today was like the only day where I felt really tested, and obviously in my first round, too," Gauff said after the final. "So there’s a lot of positives to take, and I think especially coming maybe from the last few weeks where I didn’t feel as confident on the ground, I think it is a step in the right direction, and just trying to look at the positives of it all. I don’t like losing, first final loss since the French Open, so it’s a feeling that I know I don’t like."

It was only the second loss in a WTA tour final for Gauff, with the other coming against Swiatek at the 2022 French Open.

"I hate losing a lot, and especially in finals, because it’s like you’re so close," Gauff said. “But obviously if I can lose this and go a few more finals undefeated I’ll take that. Each time it’s a learning experience, and maybe I needed to feel this loss again to be motivated again, even more motivated for the next one.”

The 2023 U.S. Open champion squandered a set point at 5-4 in the second set in the final against Sabalenka in Madrid. She lost 17 points in a row at one stage in the first set on the Caja Magica center court. Gauff had four more winners than Sabalenka, but also seven more unforced errors.

“My first serve has been such a weapon this week, so just wish I could have served better (in the final),” Gauff said.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

