Gaudreau's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Stars in Game 7

Oettinger became the second player in NHL history to have 60 or more saves in a Game 7 since 1955, when shots on goal were first tracked. The New York Islanders' Kelly Hrudey made 73 saves in a 3-2 win over Washington in four overtimes in 1987.

Jamie Benn and Vladislav Namestnikov scored for the Stars.

After reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2004, when Calgary fell in seven games to the Tampa Bay Lightning — 2005 was a lockout year — the Flames didn’t win another playoff series until 2015, when Calgary was knocked out in the second round by Anaheim.

Calgary outshot Dallas 52-23 over three periods, but the score was deadlocked heading into the first overtime period of the series.

Oettinger stopped Gaudreau on his doorstep near the 11-minute mark of the third, followed by Markstrom turning away Jacob Petersen on a breakaway.

The Flames tied it at 2 in the second period on Tkachuk’s goal a second after a minor penalty by Dallas expired. Markstrom head-manned the puck to Gaudreau, who dished to Tkachuk for a sharp-angled shot to the top corner at 8:44.

The Flames outshot Dallas 17-8 in the first period, but the Stars led 1-0 on Benn’s goal 40 seconds into the game. Tyler Seguin was at the side of the net when he fed Benn in the mid-slot and the Stars captain beat Markstrom stick side.

Toffoli tipped in Oliver Kylington’s shot from the boards just inside the blue line at 1:46 of the second period to make it 1-1.

Dallas regained the lead 31 seconds later when Namestnikov one-timed a wrist shot past Markstrom.

SIDELINED

Dallas was without top-line center Roope Hintz (upper body injury) and forward Luke Glendening (lower body) for Game 7. ... Stars forward Radek Faksa (upper body) did not play in the third period. ... Calgary’s top shutdown defenseman Chris Tanev was also scratched with an undisclosed injury.

Caption Calgary Flames celebrate defeating the Dallas Stars in overtime NHL playoff hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Caption Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger reacts to letting in the game-winning goal in overtime NHL playoff hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Caption Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau, left, and defenseman Nikita Zadorov celebrates defeating the Dallas Stars in overtime NHL playoff hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Caption Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal with teammates during overtime NHL playoff hockey action against the Dallas Stars in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Caption Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk, right, celebrates his goal with teammates during second period NHL playoff hockey action against the Dallas Stars in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Caption Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen, left, checks Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman, right, into goalie Jake Oettinger during second period NHL playoff hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Caption Dallas Stars forward Vladislav Namestnikov, left, celebrates his goal as Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau skates away during second period NHL playoff hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Caption Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger makes a save during first period NHL playoff hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Caption Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski, right, tries to get the puck past Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom, left, as forward Trevor Lewis checks him during first period NHL playoff hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)