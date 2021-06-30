Gates Foundation commits $2.1B to advance gender equality

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said it will spend the money in the next five years on health and family planning programs, economic empowerment projects and other initiatives.

Advancing gender equality is a core area for the Seattle-based foundation, the largest private charitable group in the United States with an endowment of nearly $50 billion. It gives about $5 billion annually through its philanthropic work, but it's future - and leadership structure - have been called into question following Bill and Melinda's recent divorce.