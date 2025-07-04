Gas station explodes in Rome, injuring at least 9 first responders

A gas station has exploded in southeastern Rome, injuring at least nine first responders who rushed to the scene
Smoke rises after a gas station exploded on the outskirts of Rome, Friday, July 4, 2025. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Smoke rises after a gas station exploded on the outskirts of Rome, Friday, July 4, 2025. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)
Nation & World
Updated 23 minutes ago
X

ROME (AP) — A gas station exploded early on Friday in southeastern Rome, injuring at least nine people including eight police officers and a firefighter, police and rescuers said.

The explosion was heard across the Italian capital shortly after 8 a.m., sending up a huge cloud of dark smoke and fire visible from several areas of the city.

Elisabetta Accardo, a spokesperson for the Roman police, said that eight police officers were injured after arriving for rescue operations.

“There were a few chain explosions after the first one,” Accardo told Italian state broadcaster RAI. “All the policemen injured suffered burns, but they are not in danger of life.”

Fire department spokesperson Luca Cari said one firefighter was also injured in the explosion, but “not seriously.” Ten teams were at work on the site, he added.

Police said they were checking the whole surrounding area for people who were injured or trapped in nearby buildings.

There was no immediate indication of the cause of the explosion.

Firefighters work as smoke rises after a gas station exploded on the outskirts of Rome, Friday, July 4, 2025. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Emergency services work as smoke rises after a gas station exploded on the outskirts of Rome, Friday, July 4, 2025. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters work as smoke rises after a gas station exploded on the outskirts of Rome, Friday, July 4, 2025. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Russia hammers Kyiv in largest missile and drone barrage since war in...
2
California's largest blaze this year explodes in size as hot weather...
3
Navy ships and helicopters used in intensified search for 30 missing...
4
Asian shares are mixed as Trump’s tariff deadline looms, while US...
5
A bill setting new limits on asylum-seekers passes in the Dutch...