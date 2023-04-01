X

Gas prices increase in NJ, around nation amid higher demand

Nation & World
27 minutes ago
Analysts say gas prices have increased in New Jersey and around the nation at large amid increased demand as warmer spring weather lures motorists back out onto the roads

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices increased in New Jersey and around the nation at large amid increased demand as warmer spring weather lures motorists back out onto the roads, analysts said.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.25, an increase of two cents from last week. Drivers were paying $4.19 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.50, up six cents from last week. Drivers were paying $4.22 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say tightening gasoline supplies and signs of slowing inflation have pushed oil prices above the $70 per barrel mark, and that and robust gas demand are likely to send prices at the pump higher for the time being.

In Other News
1
Harris peeks at peppers on farm with climate change in mind
2
Pope Francis leaves hospital; 'Still alive,' he quips
3
Tornadoes kill at least 11 across US Midwest and South
4
Wisconsin Supreme Court control, abortion access at stake
5
After Nashville, Congress confronts limits of new gun law
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top