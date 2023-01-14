springfield-news-sun logo
Gas prices drop in NJ, dip across nation at large

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Gas prices dropped in New Jersey and also ticked down across the nation at large

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dropped in New Jersey and also ticked down across the nation at large, analysts said.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.27, down four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.37 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.28, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying $3.30 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say the recent surge in gas prices due to frigid weather and holiday travel may be ending as the weather improves and demand decreases. They expect prices at the pump to decline heading toward February but believe the national averages before Christmas will likely turn out to have been the lows for this winter.

