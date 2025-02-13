Gas explosion at Taiwan food court kills 4 and leaves 8 hospitalized

Among the dead were two people visiting from Macau, while a third was severely injured, Macao's Tourism Office confirmed Thursday. Local media reported that they were part of a family of seven who were there for tourism.

Dozens of firefighters were deployed to the scene at about 11:30 a.m. Parts of the building's exterior were damaged and scattered fragments were strewn on the streets.

Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen told reporters at the scene that she felt the shock at her office nearby. She said the fire bureau would focus on a rescue operation first, but an investigation was also underway and officers were checking whether there were other sources of danger.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te said he had asked all relevant government agencies to investigate the cause of the accident.

