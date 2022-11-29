Gas driller pleads no contest to polluting town's water

After being charged, the company had denied any suggestion that it “acted with indifference toward the community where we live and operate.” Cabot, which merged with Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. to form Coterra, has long maintained the gas in residents’ water was naturally occurring.

Coterra pleaded no contest to a charge of prohibition against discharge of industrial wastes under the state’s Clean Streams Law.

The battle over Dimock’s water woes was featured in the Emmy-winning 2010 documentary “Gasland,” which showed residents lighting their tap water on fire.

Residents were informed of the plea deal last week. Pennsylvania American Water has said it plans to drill two wells — what it calls a "public groundwater system" — and build a treatment plant that will remove any contaminants from the water before piping it to about 20 homes in Dimock.

The criminal case has not slowed Coterra’s business. It is the leading shale gas driller in the nation’s No. 2 natural gas-producing state.