Garth Greenwell, Douglas Stuart among Lambda award nominees

Greenwell's “Cleanness” and Stuart's “Shuggie Bain,” winner of the Booker Prize last fall, are contenders for best gay fiction, along with Joon Oluchi Lee's “Neotenica,” Brandon Taylor's “Real Life” and Dennis E. Staples' “This Town Sleeps.” The finalists for best lesbian fiction are K-Ming Chang's “Bestiary,” Francesca Ekwuyasi's “Butter Honey Pig Bread,” Jennifer Steil's “Exile Music,” Juli Delgado Lopera's “Fiebre Tropical” and Jean Kyoung Frazier's “Pizza Girl.”

Talia Hibbert's “Take a Hint, Dani Brown” is a nominee for best bisexual fiction, with other finalists including Elisabeth Thomas' “Catherine House,” C Pam Zhang's “How Much of These Hills Is Gold,” Sulaiman Addonia's “Silence Is My Mother Tongue" and Zaina Arafat's “You Exist Too Much.” The transgender fiction nominees were Nino Cipri's “Finna,” Chana Porter's “The Seep,” Vivek Shraya's “The Subtweet,” Zeyn Joukhadar's “The Thirty Names of Night” and Lydia Rogue's “Trans-Galactic Bike Ride.”