Garland, Cavaliers agree to 5-year, $193 million extension

Garland’s extension begins in the 2023-24 season and, for now, would see him making just over $33 million in the first year and escalating steadily, all the way to $44 million in 2027-28.

If he makes an All-NBA team this coming season — meaning he would have to be selected as one of the top six guards in the league, unless the league changes its voting structure before then — the numbers get even bigger, going from “max” to “supermax.”

In that scenario, Garland would start out making $40 million in 2023-24, and be due almost $53 million in 2027-28.

AP NBA Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

