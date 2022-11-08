Garcia beats Sabalenka in straight sets for WTA Finals title

Sabalenka, trying to become the first player from Belarus to win the WTA Finals, reached the title match by beating top-ranked Iga Swiatek. That semifinal victory ended a 15-match winning streak against top-10 opponents that was the longest on tour in 35 years.

Garcia matched Sabalenka's power from the start in her fourth victory of the season, second only to Swiatek's eight. The 29-year-old is the oldest WTA Finals winner since Serena Williams at 33 in 2014.

Garcia won six consecutive points in the tiebreaker, capped by her 10th ace of the first set for a 6-2 lead. Sabalenka's third double fault ended the set.

Garcia opened the second set with two break points, but only needed one. Her forehand winner on Sabalenka's serve put her ahead for good.

Even in the deciding game, Garcia's service winner gave her a second match point, and Sabalenka sent a forehand long. Garcia dropped to the court on her back with her arms raised.

Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens beat defending champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 4-6, 11-9 to win the doubles title in the WTA Finals on Monday night.

Kudermetova and Mertens won six consecutive points after falling behind 7-2 in the champions tiebreaker before closing things out on their second match point.

Krejcikova and Siniakova were trying to finish off a dominant season that included titles at all three of the Grand Slam events in which they competed. It was just the fourth loss of the season for the Czech duo, which was trying to become the seventh doubles team to defend a WTA Finals championship.

___

Credit: Ron Jenkins Credit: Ron Jenkins

