Gapko sends the Netherlands into Euro 2024 semifinal against England after beating Turkey

Cody Gakpo has scored again to send the Netherlands to the semifinals of the European Championship with a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Turkey

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By CIARÁN FAHEY – Associated Press
6 minutes ago
X

BERLIN (AP) — Cody Gakpo scored again to send the Netherlands to the semifinals of the European Championship after a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Turkey on Saturday.

Gakpo scored his fourth goal of the tournament in the 76th minute, six after Stefan De Vrij canceled Samet Akaydin’s first-half header for Turkey in the last of the quarterfinals.

The Netherlands will face England in the second semifinal in Dortmund on Wednesday. Spain faces France in the first on Tuesday.

Turkey was without defender Merih Demiral, who was suspended for two matches by UEFA for making a nationalistic hand gesture after scoring in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Austria. The gesture is used by Turkish nationalists and associated with an ultra-nationalist group.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was at the game after he changed his plans because of the diplomatic row with Germany over Demiral's gesture.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
2
Looking a lot like dad, Bronny James makes NBA Summer League debut
3
Texas coast braces for potential hit by Beryl, which is expected to...
4
Ben Rice becomes 1st Yankees rookie to hit 3 homers in a game in a 14-4...
5
Twins' Jose Miranda gets a hit in 12th consecutive at-bat, tying MLB...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top