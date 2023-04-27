Gap cuts 1,800 corporate jobs amid sales slump

Martin is presiding over the helm as the company is still looking to fill the vacancy left when Gap CEO Sonia Syngal stepped down last July.

Gap has been struggling with a sales slump for years despite numerous initiatives to fix the business through a revolving list of executives. The pandemic and surging supply chain costs have exacerbated financial conditions at The Gap, in addition to other disruptions.

Last fall, Gap and Kanye West abruptly ended a partnership to distribute the rap artist's Yeezy clothing line. The partnership was announced two years ago with much fanfare.

In its most recent quarter, The Gap Inc. recorded a 6% drop in net sales with declines across all brand divisions. Quarterly losses stacked up to $263 million from just $16 million the previous year during the same period.

As of January 28, Gap employed roughly 95,000 employees, about 9% worked in headquarters locations, according to its annual report.

Gap's shares rose nearly 1% or 8 cents, to $9.42 Thursday.

____

