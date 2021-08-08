Gane stops Lewis, wins interim heavyweight title at UFC 265

Gane and Ngannou are former teammates, putting an extra edge on their meeting.

“I know him in Paris,” Gane said. “The fight is going to go off, so let’s go. Let’s just go.”

The popular Lewis (25-8) had won four straight fights over the past two years, revitalizing his hopes of winning his first UFC title. But he lost to Daniel Cormier in his only previous title shot three years ago, and he appeared to be overmatched against Gane.

Gane got a title shot in just his seventh UFC bout, capping his meteoric rise from an impressive muay thai career to the pinnacle of MMA. Gane even accepted this fight while his wife was due to give birth in less than two weeks.

Lewis couldn't get a hand on Gane in the opening two rounds, improbably landing just two significant strikes. Gane was far more athletic and elusive than the 36-year-old Lewis, whose success has always been built on landing power shots to make up for his athletic deficiencies.

Gane picked apart Lewis in the first two rounds, and he hurt the veteran with an uppercut and a knee early in the third. Lewis was staggered, and he didn't recover much during a break to replace his mouthpiece before Gane finished him.

On the undercard, former featherweight champ José Aldo beat fellow Brazilian Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision for his first back-to-back victories in 2 1/2 years. Welterweight Vicente Luque won a back-and-forth grappling match with Michael Chiesa in the first round, landing a D’Arce choke moments after nearly being submitted himself.

