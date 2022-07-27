Ganassi sues IndyCar champion Palou over contract disupte

McLaren Racing head Zak Brown has repeatedly told The Associated Press that he signed Palou under the representation that Palou is a free agent. Brown has not decided where he'd use Palou, and the options range from a third seat in the IndyCar Series, a possible shot at a Formula One seat or even the new Formula E team it plans to launch next year.

Palou spent his first IndyCar season driving for Dale Coyne Racing in 2020 and then moved last year to Ganassi, where he won the championship and became the first driver since Dario Franchitti in 2012 to win races in Ganassi's No. 10 car.

Ganassi on July 12 said he'd exercised the option on 2023 for Palou. Hours later, Palou issued a series of tweets stating he had no intention of returning to the team next year.

Minutes after Palou's tweets, McLaren said it had signed the driver.

Palou has come under heavy scrutiny in the IndyCar paddock as the drama unfolds, with teammate Scott Dixon among those most critical of the way he's handled the situation. Palou one month earlier had insisted he was not interested in leaving Ganassi, and now maintains his June statements were not a lie.

Palou is currently ranked sixth in the IndyCar standings, 44 points behind Indianapolis 500 winner and Ganassi teammate Marcus Ericsson. There are five races remaining in the season.

