GameStop's 4Q earnings, sales fall short of Street's views

The company, whose stock price soared in January after a social media-fueled frenzy, said Tuesday that its would suspend providing earnings guidance as it focuses on an effort to transform into a more online-focused retailer.

The Grapevine, Texas, company reported net income of $80.5 million, or $1.19 per share, for the three months ended January 30. That compares with net income of $21 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.