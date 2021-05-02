Gamer gone: A's lefty Luzardo breaks finger on video game

Luzardo wound up pitching three innings and took the loss in the 8-4 defeat to the Orioles, allowing six runs — three earned — on five hits.

He is 1-3 with a 5.79 ERA over six starts this season.

“It just depends on how it heals and how it responds,” Melvin said. “As you would expect it was a little bit worse today, a little bit puffier today but really have no idea on a timetable yet."

The A's also placed right-hander J.B. Wendelken on the injured list with a strained left oblique, recalling right-hander Jordan Weems from their alternate training site to take his roster spot.

Left-hander Adam Kolarek was called up from the alternate site to take Luzardo's place.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports