Game workers at Call of Duty maker await union vote tally

The Milwaukee office of the National Labor Relations Board is scheduled to count the mailed-in ballots on Monday afternoon. A regional NLRB director ordered a May election after rejecting Activision's push to have it encompass a wider category of Raven workers — which could have diluted the unionizing group's vote.

Activision Blizzard said in a statement Monday that it respected the right of workers to vote on a union but criticized the way those workers were being classified.

“We believe that an important decision that will impact the entire Raven Software studio of roughly 350 employees should not be made by fewer than 10% of Raven employees,” the company said.