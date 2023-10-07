Game 1 of ALDS between Orioles and Rangers delayed by rain

BALTIMORE (AP) — Game 1 of the AL Division Series between the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers was delayed by rain Saturday.
That was announced about an hour before the game's scheduled start time. There was steady rain at Camden Yards and the tarp remained on the field.
The game was scheduled to start at 1:03 p.m., which seemed to leave enough time to avoid overlap with a 7 p.m. concert next door at M&T Bank Stadium featuring Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks. But bad weather could cut it close.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
In Other News
1
Trump is inserting himself into the messy race to become the next House...
2
Hamas attacked Israel and Netanyahu says his country is 'at war.'...
3
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead...
4
Two 6.3-magnitude earthquakes kill dozens and injure many more in...
5
Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta brings colorful displays to...