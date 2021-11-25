Gambia investigators urge justice for abuses under Jammeh

The commission found that the abuses resulted in the deaths of “240 to 250 Gambians and non-Gambians in the hands of state or its agents.”

Sise did not mention the names of those the commission has recommended for prosecution, however, there is little doubt that Jammeh is among those named, according to experts.

“The evidence is in ... We have the truth," Baba Hydara, whose father Deyda Hydara was a newspaper editor killed in 2004, said.

“Now we need justice,” he said. “Justice for my father, justice for all of Jammeh’s victims, and justice for Gambian society as a whole.”

Jammeh is likely at the top of the list of former officials whose prosecution is recommended, Reed Brody of the International Commission of Jurists, who works with Jammeh’s victims, said.

“Witnesses with first-hand knowledge implicated Jammeh in murder, torture, rape and the other terrible crimes cited by the commission," said Brody.

"This report begins the countdown to the day Yahya Jammeh will have to face his victims. Whether it’s in The Gambia or before an international court, it will be very difficult now for him to escape justice,” he said.

The commission's report will not be made immediately public.

Barrow, who received the report in Gambia's capital, Banjul, now has six months to release a paper on how to implement the recommendations submitted by the commission. He promised Thursday that “justice will be done.”

Jammeh, who seized power in 1994 in a bloodless coup, was voted out of office in 2016 after opposition parties created a coalition with Barrow as the main candidate.

After initially agreeing to step down, Jammeh resisted and a six-week crisis saw neighboring West African countries prepare to send in troops to stage a military intervention. Jammeh was forced into exile and fled to Equitorial Guinea aboard a plane with his family and many belongings.

The 56-year-old Jammeh still has considerable support in the tiny West African nation, despite the abuses that took place under his rule.