Galloway, ex-NBA star Johnson lead US over Mexico in rematch

The Americans (3-1) avenged their lone loss of this qualifying round, routing the previously unbeaten Mexican team in a game that wasn't close after the first few minutes. The U.S. led 48-21 at halftime.

With the NBA season taking place at the same time as these qualifying games, most of the U.S. players came from the G League. Still, all the Americans (3-1) need to do is avoid finishing last in their four-team group to advance to the next round of qualifying. They would be assured of that if Puerto Rico beats Cuba later Sunday.