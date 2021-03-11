Gallo's early power surge brings hope for big 2021 season

He finished with a .181 batting average and 10 homers which is one of many reasons the Rangers finished last in the AL West with a 22-38 record.

Gallo's hoping to return to his 2019 All-Star form when he had a career-high .253 batting average and .389 on-base percentage.

He's pleased with his start but also understands it only matters if it carries over into April.

“I wish these counted,” Gallo said. “That would be awesome, but they don’t.”

Here are a few other players who were impressive during the first two weeks of exhibition action.

1B Matt Olson, Athletics: The Athletics slugger is much like Gallo in trying to bounce back from an uneven 2020 when he hit just .195, though he did have a team-high 14 homers. He's had a good start with seven hits in his first 14 at-bats, including three homers and three doubles.

LHP Madison Bumgarner, Diamondbacks: The four-time All-Star had an encouraging first outing, striking out six batters over two innings while giving up one hit. The 31-year-old signed an $85 million, five-year deal with D-backs before last season but struggled in 2020 when he finished with a 1-4 record and a 6.48 ERA. Also encouraging: His fastball velocity was back in the 90-91 mph range after sitting in the high 80s for much of last year.

2B/SS/3B Nico Hoerner, Cubs: The versatile Hoerner can play just about anywhere and is looking like he might be ready to take a step forward offensively. Chicago's 2018 first-round pick out of Stanford has nine hits in his first 13 at-bats, including three doubles and a homer. He could potentially be the team's starting second baseman on opening day.

LHP Robbie Ray, Blue Jays: The 2017 All-Star had a tough time with his control last season — walking 45 batters in 51 2/3 innings — and was dealt at the trade deadline from Arizona to Toronto. He's shown dominant stuff at different points throughout his career and struck out a career-high 235 batters in 2019. He's looked closer to that version through two starts, striking out eight batters in 4 1/3 innings

2B Brendan Rodgers, Rockies: The third overall draft pick in 2015 has seven hits in his first 18 at-bats, including two homers, and looks like he might be able to seize the starting job at second base. The 24-year-old has been a top prospect for several years and hit .350 with nine homers in 2019 at Triple-A Albuquerque.

RHP Lance Lynn, White Sox: Chicago added the 33-year-old in an offseason trade and his first two starts have been solid. He's given up no runs over 4 2/3 innings while striking out eight. The durable right-hander pitched an MLB-high 84 innings for the Rangers last season and had a 6-3 record with a 3.32 ERA.

AP Baseball Writer Stephen Hawkins contributed to this report.

Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, right, celebrates with Isiah Kiner-Falefa after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner, left, throws to first for a double play during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 8, 2021, in Mesa, Ariz. Texas Rangers Jose Trevino (23) was out at second and Nate Lowe was out at first. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Robbie Ray follows through on a throw that Pittsburgh Pirates' Anthony Alford hit for a solo home run during the second inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game in Dunedin, Fla., Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson greets Matt Chapman (26) after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning of a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 5, 2021, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Colorado Rockies' Brendan Rodgers, right, celebrates with C.J. Chron (25) after they both scored off of a home run hit by Rodgers during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis