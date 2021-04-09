Gaetz hires prominent New York lawyers amid federal probe

But a potentially ominous sign occurred in a Florida court on Thursday when federal prosecutors revealed that a Gaetz associate, Joel Greenberg, is working toward a plea deal. Prosecutors are examining whether Gaetz and Greenberg paid underage girls or offered them gifts in exchange for sex, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because they could not discuss details publicly.

Mukasey is a former federal prosecutor in New York and is the son of Michael Mukasey, a former federal judge who served as attorney general in President George W. Bush's administration. He has connections to people close to President Donald Trump — he previously worked at Rudy Giuliani's law firm — and represented Edward Gallagher, a Navy SEAL whose war crimes case caught Trump's attention. Gallagher was acquitted in 2019 of killing a wounded war prisoner in Iraq.

He also represented the CEO of a social media company during special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Kirshner represented former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned his position after being accused of physically assaulting women. No charges were filed against Schneiderman after an investigation by a special prosecutor. Kirshner's law firm has represented several lawyers accused of criminal wrongdoing.