Ga Tech erases 17-point deficit, beats No. 13 North Carolina

After UNC went ahead 17-0 with a little more than three minutes left in the first half, Georgia Tech held the Heels to 97 yards of offense on their final 33 plays.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia Tech: For the second time this season, the Yellow Jackets looked unfazed on the road against a ranked opponent. Georgia Tech’s balanced effort on offense (187 passing yards and 186 rushing yards) stymied UNC, and the Yellow Jacket defense did something few have done against UNC’s offense this year: limit the big plays and defend well in the red zone.

UNC: The Tar Heels looked flat on offense for much of the night. After running back Elijah Green’s 80-yard rushing score on their first play from scrimmage, they amassed only 285 yards the rest of the night and scored just 10 points on four red-zone visits.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Tar Heels are likely to see a considerable drop after falling to a Georgia Tech team that had lost three of its last four. The loss also effectively ends any outside shot the Tar Heels had at eyeing the College Football Playoffs.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets head to rival Georgia, the top-ranked team in the nation, on Saturday.

UNC: The Tar Heels host rival North Carolina State on Friday.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Credit: Chris Seward Credit: Chris Seward

Credit: Chris Seward Credit: Chris Seward

Credit: Chris Seward Credit: Chris Seward

Credit: Chris Seward Credit: Chris Seward

Credit: Chris Seward Credit: Chris Seward

Credit: Chris Seward Credit: Chris Seward