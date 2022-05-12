G7 foreign ministers meet to discuss Ukraine war, impacts

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and neighboring Moldova, which fears becoming Russia's next target of aggression, have been invited to attend as guests. Indonesia's foreign minister, whose country chairs the Group of 20 major economies this year, plans to take part remotely to discuss the global impacts of the war.

The meeting is taking place at the Baltic Sea resort of Weissenhaus northeast of Hamburg. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who is hosting her G-7 counterparts, recently returned from a trip to Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.