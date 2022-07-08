G20 diplomats face unity headwinds on Ukraine, war's impact

Yet, with East and West so divided and North-South differences emerging, the potential for a G-20 agreement on a way forward appears negligible. U.S. officials have said it is less important for the G-20 as a group to present a unified stance than it is for smaller blocs of countries and individual nations to speak out and take action. In the past, however, the G-20 has produced joint communiques on key issues like terrorism, transnational crime, climate and economic matters that have been lauded as important international policy blueprints.

Thus, competition for such support among the group has been fierce. Wang and Lavrov each stopped in various Asian capitals on their way to Bali, drumming up support for various Chinese and Russian positions and fortifying their ties among non-allied nations in the region ahead of the G-20. Blinken, the French, Germans and Brits, meanwhile, all arrived in Bali from two Western-oriented and organized gatherings in Europe last week: the G-7 and NATO summits at which there was little sign of rancor or debate and unity on Ukraine was assured.

With its broader membership, including countries like host Indonesia and large developing nations like India, Brazil, South Africa and others, the G-20 is far more diverse, skeptical of Western intentions and more open to entreaties and offers from big neighbors like China and Russia and more vulnerable to their threats. Others attending include: Argentina, Australia, Canada, Italy, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, and the European Union.

Attempting to ply a middle route, this year’s G-20 president, Indonesia, has tried to bridge what gaps are possible, laying out an agenda that is not inherently divisive or political. The country has sought to remain neutral in dealing with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and President Joko Widodo has been guarded in his comments.

Widodo was the first Asian leader to visit the warring countries and at Western insistence has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the November summit along with Putin, hoping to appease all sides and limit any distractions from the forum’s agenda. It remains unclear if either will attend, although the topic will certainly be discussed at the foreign ministers meeting.

But as is often the case, the largest participants will control the message and China, Russia and the U.S. are battling for supremacy. While Blinken will not meet with Lavrov and has not seen his Russian counterpart since before the Ukraine war, he will meet on Saturday with Wang, the Chinese foreign minister.

The U.S. and China are at severe and worsening odds over numerous issues ranging from tariffs and trade and human rights to Taiwan and disputes in the South China Sea. U.S. officials said they did not expect Saturday’s meeting to produce any breakthroughs on these issues but expressed hope that if would help keep lines of communications open and create “guardrails” to guide the world’s two largest economies as they navigate increasingly complex and potentially explosive matters.

On Wednesday, though, China launched a scathing attack on the U.S. and NATO, just days before the meeting, with the Chinese foreign ministry declaring that Washington “observes international rules only as it sees fit.” Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the “so-called rules-based international order is actually a family rule made by a handful of countries to serve the U.S. self-interest.”

While Blinken meets with Wang, his Indian, Indonesian and Argentine counterparts in Bali, Lavrov also has full agenda. The top Russian diplomat met with Wang on Thursday and has scheduled talks with the foreign ministers from Mexico, South Africa and Brazil among others.

Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attend the talks during their bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attend the talks during their bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Tempat Penimbunan Sementara International Airport, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Bali, Indonesia, for the G-20 Foreign Ministers' Summit. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stefani Reynolds Credit: Stefani Reynolds Combined Shape Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Tempat Penimbunan Sementara International Airport, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Bali, Indonesia, for the G-20 Foreign Ministers' Summit. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stefani Reynolds Credit: Stefani Reynolds

Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands during their bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands during their bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, left, shakes hands with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi during their bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Sigid Kurniawan, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Sigid Kurniawan Credit: Sigid Kurniawan Combined Shape Caption Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, left, shakes hands with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi during their bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Sigid Kurniawan, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Sigid Kurniawan Credit: Sigid Kurniawan

Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu pose for a photo during their bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu pose for a photo during their bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, left, talks to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Sigid Kurniawan/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Sigid Kurniawan Credit: Sigid Kurniawan Combined Shape Caption Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, left, talks to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Sigid Kurniawan/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Sigid Kurniawan Credit: Sigid Kurniawan

Combined Shape Caption Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, center, walks to attend a bilateral meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Sigid Kurniawan/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Sigid Kurniawan Credit: Sigid Kurniawan Combined Shape Caption Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, center, walks to attend a bilateral meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Sigid Kurniawan/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Sigid Kurniawan Credit: Sigid Kurniawan

Combined Shape Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greeted by Indonesian Deputy Minister for Information and Public Diplomacy Ambassador Teuku Faizasyah, center, and U.S. Ambassador to Indonesia, Sung Y Kim, upon arrival at Tempat Penimbunan Sementara International Airport, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Bali, Indonesia, as Blinken arrives for the G-20 Foreign Ministers' Summit. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stefani Reynolds Credit: Stefani Reynolds Combined Shape Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greeted by Indonesian Deputy Minister for Information and Public Diplomacy Ambassador Teuku Faizasyah, center, and U.S. Ambassador to Indonesia, Sung Y Kim, upon arrival at Tempat Penimbunan Sementara International Airport, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Bali, Indonesia, as Blinken arrives for the G-20 Foreign Ministers' Summit. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stefani Reynolds Credit: Stefani Reynolds

Combined Shape Caption Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, left, shakes hands with Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, right, during a bilateral meeting at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Willy Kurniawan, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Willy Kurniawan Credit: Willy Kurniawan Combined Shape Caption Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, left, shakes hands with Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, right, during a bilateral meeting at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Willy Kurniawan, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Willy Kurniawan Credit: Willy Kurniawan

Combined Shape Caption Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, left, talks with Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi during a bilateral meeting at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Willy Kurniawan, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Willy Kurniawan Credit: Willy Kurniawan Combined Shape Caption Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, left, talks with Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi during a bilateral meeting at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Willy Kurniawan, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Willy Kurniawan Credit: Willy Kurniawan

Combined Shape Caption A police officer prepares an ATV for patrol ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations are gathering in Indonesia's resort island of Bali for talks bound to be dominated by the conflict in Ukraine despite an agenda focused on global cooperation and food and energy security. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara Combined Shape Caption A police officer prepares an ATV for patrol ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations are gathering in Indonesia's resort island of Bali for talks bound to be dominated by the conflict in Ukraine despite an agenda focused on global cooperation and food and energy security. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Combined Shape Caption Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss walks to attend a bilateral meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Sigid Kurniawan/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Sigid Kurniawan Credit: Sigid Kurniawan Combined Shape Caption Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss walks to attend a bilateral meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Sigid Kurniawan/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Sigid Kurniawan Credit: Sigid Kurniawan

Combined Shape Caption South African Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, left, shares a light moment with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi during their bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Willy Kurniawan/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Willy Kurniawan Credit: Willy Kurniawan Combined Shape Caption South African Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, left, shares a light moment with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi during their bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Willy Kurniawan/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Willy Kurniawan Credit: Willy Kurniawan